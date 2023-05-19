CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A St. Joseph County jury found a man guilty of assault and resisting police.

According to the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office, on Wednesday, Brandon Forbes, 29, was found guilty of one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of resisting/obstructing police after a one-day trial. He was found not guilty of one count of resisting/obstructing police,

Forbes was convicted as a third habitual offender. A sentencing date is scheduled for June 23 in the 45th Circuit Court.

On Aug. 14, the prosecutor’s office said the Sturgis Police Department and St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were called to a house in Sturgis for a report of an assault. Investigators said Forbes had attacked a family member with a hammer.

He was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. During the intake process, the prosecutor’s office said Forbes tried to hit a deputy, fought back when deputies tried to restrain him and had to be tased.