STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis man was arrested Friday after a woman was found with “significant facial injuries.”

Around 9:20 p.m., officers with the Sturgis Department of Public Safety were sent to Memorial Drive near North Nottawa Road for a suspicious situation.

When officers arrived they found a woman with “significant facial injuries,” SDPS said.

During their investigation, officers learned that a man had assaulted and attempted to stab the woman.

A 35-year-old Sturgis man has been arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. SDPS said he is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail pending arraignment.