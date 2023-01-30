FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 91-year-old man died after being pulled for a burning building near Three Rivers.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said that shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, it received a report of a building fire on Coon Hollow Road near Ferguson Road in Fabius Township.

A 91-year-old Three Rivers man was pulled from the burning building and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

His name has not been released pending family notification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.