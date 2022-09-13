FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 77-year-old Lawton man was killed in a crash southwest of Three Rivers Monday evening.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on M-60 near Youngs Prairie Road in Fabius Township. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s office said the Lawton man was headed north on Youngs Prairie when he ran the stop sign at M-60 and hit a westbound truck.

The Lawton man was taken to the hospital in Three Rivers, where he was declared dead. His name was not listed in a Tuesday news release.

The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old Constantine man, was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is not believed to be involved and both men were wearing their seat belts.