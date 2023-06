A courtesy photo from the Three Rivers Police Department of the May 31 incident.

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 2-year-old K-9 helped police find a missing boy in Three Rivers, police say.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 7-year-old boy was reported missing around the 1100 block of Hannah Street. A K-9 named Finn tracked the boy and found him soon after, five blocks away, according to police.

Finn is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois. He has been working as a police dog since October.