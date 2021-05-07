House damaged after being hit by 16-year-old driver in St. Joseph Co.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A house has been significantly damaged after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County Friday.

A 16-year-old driver was going northbound on Lutz Road near Hoshel Road around 10:42 a.m. and swerved to avoid another car going northbound. In doing so went off the road and hit a house, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said in a Friday release.

No one was in the home at the time, and the driver did not report any injuries, deputies say.

She was wearing a seatbelt, and deputies say alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

Police ticketed her for speeding.