COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Colon Township house caught fire Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into it and hit the gas line.

On Monday morning, deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of South Burr Oak Road and West Palmer Lake Road for a crash.

When deputies arrived, they found a house fully engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies learned that the driver, a 25-year-old Three Rivers man, had left the roadway and hit the home. It is believed that the gas line was also hit.

No one was hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

The Three Rivers man has been arrested. His name hasn’t been released pending formal arraignment.

The crash and fire remain under investigation.