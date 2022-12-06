MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pickup truck driver was killed when he hit a semi-truck head-on west of White Pigeon Tuesday.

It happened around noon on US-12 near Vistula Road in Mottville Township. Michigan State Police say that a westbound pickup crossed the centerline and hit the semi.

The scene following the crash. (Photo from Michigan State Police)

The driver of the pickup, a 61-year-old Florida man whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 53-year-old Indiana man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in Three Rivers.

MSP said investigators were still looking into whether or not alcohol was involved. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.