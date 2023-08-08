THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Three Rivers and the local health department started handing out water filters Tuesday, five days after announcing lead levels in the municipal water system had exceeded the state “action level.”

About 860 filters were available at the Three Rivers Department of Public Services on Lincoln Avenue on Lincoln Avenue and the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph County Health Agency on Hill Street.

Water filters are handed out in Three Rivers. (Aug. 8, 2023)

Those who have a child under 18 or pregnant person living in or frequently visiting their home, or households where someone is enrolled in Medicaid or the WIC program can get a free filter. Filters are limited to one per household or apartment unit.

The health agency said the filters — faucet attachments and filtering pitchers — are tested and certified for lead contamination by the National Science Foundation.

“They meet a certain criteria that removes lead as it passes through that filter. So not any filter is good. It’s a specific filter,” Health Officer Rebecca Burns said. “These particular filters meet that standard and they do what’s necessary to reduce lead and make it OK to consume.”

The city said last week that it doesn’t believe there has been an increase in the amount of lead in the water. Rather, it said, more stringent testing under state rules revised in 2018 returned higher levels.

The city is planning to replace the lead service lines. It will find out next month whether it is being granted $2.7 million in state funding for the project.