FDA: Bacteria concerns for some Abbott Nutrition formulas

A photo provided by the Food and Drug Administration shows the codes on powdered baby formula from Abbott Nutrition that authorities are investigating due to concerns about bacterial contamination. (Feb. 17, 2022)

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal government is telling parents not to use some powdered baby formulas made at Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis while it looks into concerns about bacterial contamination.

The affected products include certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare with first two code digits 22 through 37, a container code including K8, SH or Z2 and an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later. They were distributed nationwide and likely to other countries.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating complaints of infections from Cronobacter sakazakii, which can cause illnesses including sepsis and meningitis, and salmonella.

As of Thursday, it was tracking four cases out of Minnesota, Ohio and Texas in which babies were hospitalized with infections. At least one involved a death caused by Cronobacter.

If your baby drank any of the infected formula and is showing any symptoms of illness, call your doctor.

The FDA says when it inspected the Abbott facility in Sturgis, it found some Cronobacter samples and that Abbott had some records of contamination. Abbott’s records also indicated it had destroyed some product because of Cronobacter.

A voluntary recall of the affected products is expected.