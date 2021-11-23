Driver in critical condition after crash near Three Rivers

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver is in critical condition after a crash near Three Rivers Tuesday.

It happened around 9 a.m. on M-86 near Neaman Road in Lockport Township.

A pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Sturgis resident was stopped on M-86, waiting for a westbound car that was turning onto Neaman Road, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Another westbound car came up, driven by a 70-year-old Three Rivers resident who did not appear to see the stopped vehicles, the sheriff’s office says. It says the driver hit the rear of the pickup truck, veered off the road, hit the embankment and overturned.

The 70-year-old was transported for medical treatment with critical injuries, authorities say.

The pickup truck driver did not report any injuries.

Officials say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors.