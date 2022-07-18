STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash near Sturgis Monday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of White School Road and Progress Street in Sturgis Township.

A pickup truck was heading southbound on White School Road when it struck a semi-truck that was parked partially on the roadway.

The driver, a 20-year-old Sturgis woman, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.