Driver crashes after passing vehicle, MDOT plow in SW MI

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver is in the hospital after passing two vehicles and crashing.

The crash happened on US-12 near Burke Road in St. Joseph County’s Mottville Township, about 3 miles west of White Pigeon.

Witnesses told Michigan State Police the driver was heading east on US-12 when he passed another driver and a plow truck with the Michigan Department of Transportation. After passing the plow, the driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as a 23-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening. State police say no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

