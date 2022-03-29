CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teenager was arrested after the 18-year-old broke into a Dollar General to steal beer.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an alarm at the Dollar General store located on Eleanor Drive near the intersection of Shimmel Road in Centreville, southeast of Three Rivers.

When deputies arrived, they found that the front door had been smashed in. Inside the store, deputies found the 18-year-old suspect, who admitted to breaking into the store to get beer, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspect faces breaking and entering and minor in possession of alcohol charges, the release said.

The sheriff’s office did not release the suspect’s name.