SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 67-year-old woman set her home on fire as deputies attempted to locate a wanted subject, according to the St. Joseph County Office of the Sheriff.

It happened June 23 on the 67,000 block of Ottawa Drive in Sherman Township, deputies said.

When deputies tried to make contact with Mary Ann Finney, she yelled obscenities and would not exit her home, deputies said.

After failing to convince her to exit, deputies said they drafted a search warrant and tried to force entry. At that point, Finney started a fire in her home, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Even though (deputies) train for alternative outcomes, no one expected this individual to set their house on fire,” Undersheriff Jason Bingaman said.

Deputies removed Finney from her burning home, the sheriff’s office said.

Finney was lodged at the St. Joseph County jail and faces charges of felony arson of real property, assaulting a police officer and resisting and obstructing police, deputies said.