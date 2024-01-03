CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in St. Joseph County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for Abby Nicole Pitcher, 16, of White Pigeon, who was reported as a runaway on Tuesday.

She is described as being around 5-foot-3 with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at the Department of Health and Human Services in Centreville wearing a red hoodie and dark skinny jeans.

The sheriff’s office said she may be in Three Rivers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195.