STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a man after two people were shot and killed near Sturgis.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers with the Sturgis Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of S. Centerville Road and South Street after receiving reports about a shooting victim.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with the investigation.

During the investigation, the agencies identified 30-year-old David Keith Algarin, Jr. as the suspect.

Deputies went to a home on US 12 near Carls Road looking for Algarin. The sheriff’s office said deputies found another victim, a 61-year-old man, who had been fatally shot.

Law enforcement agencies are looking for Algarin. He is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 1999 black Honda CR-V with Michigan Plate BUS661.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195.

The shootings remain under investigation.