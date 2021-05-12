Deputies: Possible medical issue cause of deadly crash

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A delivery driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County Tuesday.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a delivery truck that drove off the roadway on Parkville Road near Michigan Road in Park Township, northeast of Three Rivers.

Investigators determined the vehicle was heading northbound on Parkville when it went off the road struck a guidewire for a power pole then a pile of scrap metal. It’s believed the driver may have suffered a possible medical issue that led to the crash, according to an SJCSO news release.

The driver, a 60-year-old Portage man, was pronounced dead at the scene.