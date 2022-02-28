Deputies: Man with multiple fake IDs faces 39 felonies

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man jailed in St. Joseph County faces 39 felony charges after deputies say they caught him with counterfeiting equipment and fake checks.

The 40-year-old Sturgis man was pulled over around 8:40 p.m. Friday on Balk Road near County Road 201/Banker Street in Sherman Township, between Sturgis and Centreville. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped him for an equipment violation, though it didn’t say exactly what that violation was.

Once deputies stopped him, they say, they realized he didn’t have a license.

Deputies say they then found several fake IDs from three states, tools for making counterfeit bills, blank checks and counterfeit checks.

The man was arrested. Deputies did not list all 39 felonies he now faces in a Monday morning press release, nor did they provide additional information on what exactly he is accused of doing.