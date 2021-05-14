Deputies: Man airlifted to hospital after crash splits car in half

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash north of Three Rivers Friday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Johnson Road near Pulver Road.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound car sped moved into the northbound lane as it sped into a curve. It then swerved to try to avoid hitting a delivery truck that was parked partially in the northbound lane.

The southbound car left the road, spun and hit a tree broadside. The sheriff’s office says the impact split the car in two.

The driver, a 34-year-old Three Rivers man whose name was not released later Friday, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. When their investigation is finished, they’ll send it to the county prosecutor, who will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.