FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in St. Joseph County are looking for a missing 73-year-old in the Three Rivers area.

Marilee Furlong was last seen around 9 a.m. when she left her daughter’s home, located on Flatbush Road, which stretches from Marcellus Road to Mt Zion Road in Flowerfield Township.

Deputies say Furlong has Alzheimer’s and dementia. It’s not known where she is heading.

An undated courtesy photo of Marilee Furlong.

She was wearing red long-sleeve pajamas at the time. Deputies say she may have changed into a red and pink button-up plaid shirt, a green undershirt and blue jeans. She is likely wearing grey and blue sneakers and carrying a brown leather purse.

Deputies say Furlong stands at around 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is a fair-skinned white woman with hazel eyes and long, grey hair that may be in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her location should call the St. Joseph County Central Dispatch Center at 269.467.4195.