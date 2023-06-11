STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting in Sturgis.

At about 1:50 p.m., there was a shooting in the 69000 block of M-66, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

An argument between multiple people was reported, deputies said, and shots were fired at a vehicle as it pulled away. There were no reports of injuries.

The sheriff’s office said it has identified a suspect. The suspect was not named.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195 or the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 269.467.9045.