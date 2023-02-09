The house on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township where a man was killed in a fire. (Jan. 30, 2023)

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the 91-year-old man who died after being pulled from a burning building near Three Rivers.

On Thursday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Perry Durwood Ballett of Three Rivers.

The fire happened on Jan. 29 on Coon Hollow Road near Ferguson Road in Fabius Township. Ballett was pulled from the burning building and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire is unknown.