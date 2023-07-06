WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the two women killed in a crash near White Pigeon.

St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said Rosalie M. Yoder, 29, and Marcia Ann Miller, 27, were killed in the crash on Indian Prairie Road near Kalamazoo Street in White Pigeon Township Friday. Both were from Shipshewana, Indiana.

Responding deputies learned that a Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 19-year-old LaGrange County man, passed a Chevrolet Cobalt in a no-passing zone. The Cadillac then hit the Chevrolet, causing it to leave the roadway and crash into a tree.

Yonder died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Miller was airlifted to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to SJCSO.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested on several felonies. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.