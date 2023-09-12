PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a driver was arrested after crashing into a utility pole in St. Joseph County Sunday night.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said around 11 p.m. Sunday deputies received a report of a single-car crash near the intersection of Silver Street and Michigan Avenue in Park Township, northeast of Three Rivers.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was heading southbound when the car left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Residents in the area lost power.

The driver and six passengers were all treated at the scene. The driver, a Marcellus woman, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on operating while intoxicated charges, according to the sheriff’s office.