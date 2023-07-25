FLOWERLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the body believed to be that of a woman who has been missing since May has been found.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the body believed to be that of Marilee Furlong was found in a wooded area off Miller Road in Cass County Monday night.

Furlong, 73, went missing on May 29 after she left her daughter’s house on Flatbush Road, which stretches from Marcellus Road to Mt. Zion Road in Flowerland Township, near Three Rivers. The sheriff’s office said she had dementia.

“While this is an unfortunate outcome for the family, hopefully locating their loved one can allow for some closures,” Undersheriff Jason Bingaman said in a news release.

The cause of death and positive confirmation from the medical examiner’s office is pending, according to SJCSO.