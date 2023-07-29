FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 39-year-old bicyclist died after an accident Friday near Three Rivers, deputies say.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the area of South US-131 and Millard Road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said there was a crash between a bicycle and a van.

The 39-year-old woman on the bicycle died on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man driving the van, a 66-year-old from White Pigeon, and his female passenger were not hurt, deputies said.

No names have been released as of Saturday.