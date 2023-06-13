LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people were injured in a head-on crash near Three Rivers.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before midnight Saturday on M-60 near the intersection of Oakwood Drive in Lockport Township.

A 46-year-old Three Rivers woman was heading westbound on M-60 with the car’s headlights off when she crossed the center line when heading into a curve in the roadway and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Three Rivers woman was flown to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 48-year-old Colon woman, and her 25-year-old son were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said alcohol does appear to be a factor.