Deputies: 2 pounds of meth found during traffic stop near Centreville

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they arrested a Constantine-area man after finding about two pounds of meth in his car last week.

St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled the man over around 9:15 p.m. July 9 for speeding along Centreville-Constantine Road near Engle Road in Florence Township, southwest of Centreville.

In addition to the meth, they say they found a “substantial amount of money.”

When they searched the man’s home in Florence Township, they say they found 48 more grams of meth and packaging paraphernalia. They also say they found six catalytic converters that they think were stolen.

The 47-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who was arrested at the house, neither of whose names were released Monday, both face charges including possession with intent to deliver meth.