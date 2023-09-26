FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Monday in Fabius Township, deputies say.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. on US-131 near Broadway Road, according to a Tuesday release from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl from Three Rivers, died.

The driver was not hurt, according to the sheriff’s office.

No names were released Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Brandon Dahl at 269.467.9045, ext. 311.