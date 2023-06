FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was killed in a single-car crash near Three Rivers.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on US-131 and King Road in Fabius Township.

An SUV, driven by a Sturgis woman, was heading northbound on US-131 when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.