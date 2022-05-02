NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash east of Centreville Sunday.

The St. Joseph Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of M-86 and Nottawa Road in Nottawa Township.

According to deputies, a 23-year-old driving a pickup truck was waiting at a stop sign on Nottawa Road. A 72-year-old man was heading west on M-86 when the pickup tried to cross, hitting the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Elden Begly of Sturgis, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was alert and conscious before being transported to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries. Deputies said Begly was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.