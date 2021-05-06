Sporting event put on lockdown after man shot near little league park

Authorities at the scene of a shooting near a little league park in the village of Constantine on May 5, 2021.

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A high school sporting event in St. Joseph County was placed on lockdown after a man was shot near a little league park Wednesday night, school officials said.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near South Washington Street and Meadow Lane.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time, but Constantine Public Schools says several little league games were happening at the time. They also said no children were injured.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite tells News 8 a man was shot. There was no word on that person’s condition.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite confirmed a man was shot the Little League fields. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Suspect is not in custody but they’ve gotten info from the victim at the hospital and are actively tracking down leads https://t.co/hSPbBIM0FH — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) May 6, 2021

Constantine Public Schools says it will have counselors available to talk to student Thursday.

News 8 crews also saw police blocking another road nearby. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

We’ll provide more details as we learn more.