STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — When anyone calls 911 for a medical emergency, they expect an ambulance to arrive in a timely manner. But Sturgis Department of Public Safety Director, Ryan Banaszak, says that is a key reason why a big change is coming to the St. Joseph County city.

“The EMS industry as a whole has really seen some challenges over the last two years, specifically with the pandemic… related to staffing,” Banaszak said. “Those staffing challenges trickled down to extended response times and inability to staff ambulances.”

Currently, the city is under contract with LifeCare for ambulance services. From July to September 2021, LifeCare’s quarterly report shows nearly a third of Priority 1 calls — the most serious ones — in the city were late. 20 percent of the Priority 3 calls were also taking too long. Banaszak says these are numbers are far higher than the response time standards set in the contract.

“What could we do to help the community out? There’s community need here with EMS. How can we assist that problem?”

The solution is the city will run its own ambulance service, which would respond to emergency calls only. Since making the decision in December, they hired three additional personnel, bought two additional ambulances with full equipment, and established an Ambulance Fund.

According to Banaszak, the total comes to around $588,000. City commissioners approved the amount after reallocating the city’s budget.

Banaszak hopes the new staffing model will keep response times as low as possible and prevent burnout, a common issue among ambulance personnel.

“Making sure we’re staffing accordingly to cover those calls, but also taking into consideration that work-life balance and how do we match that up with the call volume,” Banaszak said. “We jumped in with both feet and are excited to provide this service to our community moving forward.”

Sturgis city manager Mike Hughes says the city is projecting a net loss when it comes to the service’s finances, but everything is ready to go when the official switch is made May 1.