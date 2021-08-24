Bottle of potentially flammable liquid thrown inside Constantine PD

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WOOD) — A person threw a bottle of what may be flammable liquid into the Constantine Police Department.

A “bottle of possible flammable liquid” was thrown through a window of the department, located on White Pigeon Street near E Water Street, sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the department said.

He said it did not ignite and the damage was minimal.

The building was empty at the time and no one was injured.

A fire investigator took samples of the liquid but could not immediately identify it.

Police do not have any suspects as of right now, officials say.

