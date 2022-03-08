Boil water advisory issued for village of Mendon

MENDON, Mich. (WOOD) — The entire village of Mendon in St. Joseph County is under a boil water advisory, a village official said.

Village Treasurer and Clerk Lynsie Crouch told News 8 that the village is under the boil advisory until further notice.

Crouch said it’s unknown when the boil water advisory will be lifted but hopes it to be lifted within 48 hours.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

It’s unknown what prompted the boil water advisory.

