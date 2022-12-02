STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a missing Indiana man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.

On Friday, Michigan State Police troopers found the body of Garvin E. Roberson, who had been reported missing from Elkhart County, Indiana. Roberson’s body was found inside the 2022 Honda CRV that he had been driving at the time he went missing, Elkhart County deputies said.

The vehicle was submerged in water at Fawn River Road and White School Road in Sturgis Township near the Michigan-Indiana border, deputies said.

The investigation has been handed to the MSP Marshall post. Police have not said how Roberson died.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said Roberson is the brother of Elkhart, Indiana Mayor Rod Roberson, who issued a statement.