Attempted murder charges in Three Rivers shooting

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Rivers police say they have arrested a suspect for a shooting that injured one person last week.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. July 12 at Paul’s Pantry, a convenience store on E. Michigan Avenue near Wood Street. The Three Rivers Police Department says by the time officers arrived after a call of shots fired, the shooter had taken off and the victim had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police identified their suspect as Donovan Foster, 21, of Sturgis.

He was arrested without incident Thursday on three counts of assault with intent to commit murder.

Authorities did not release information about a suspected motive.