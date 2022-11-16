CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 74-year-old died in a crash near Constantine on Tuesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township. A vehicle was driving eastbound when it went off the road and hit a tree, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release. It said the vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

A passenger, a 74-year-old man from South Bend, was trapped, deputies say. When deputies arrived on scene they were able to get him out of the car and administered CPR.

He died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released his name or the driver’s name pending an investigation and notification of family.