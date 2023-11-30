STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of a Sturgis woman’s disappearance, which is still not solved.

Brittany Shank, 23, was last seen on Nov. 30, 2018. No one in her family, including brother Victor Carter, have heard from her since.

“So many factors, so many things to consider, nobody really knows what happens,” Carter told News 8 Thursday. “The thing that bothers me most is the amount of theories out there that have no validity to them.”

Shank was last seen on Fawn River Road near Halfway Road, east of Sturgis. Her mother said she went to her grandmother’s to do laundry and crashed on the way home. Investigators found her car with only minor damage, but no Shank.

An undated photo of Brittany Shank. (Courtesy)

Then a freshman at Grand Valley State University, Carter recalled that he was studying at the library when he got a call that Shank was missing. Days turned into months and doubts into concerns. Carter believes his sister was in some type of trouble, saying it’s “mind-blowing” for her to have vanished without a trace.

“She would’ve never just taken off without any communication,” Carter said. “So to think that she was in some type of trouble, I think she would absolutely have to be for her to be gone for now five years with no communication with her kids.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been brought in to help the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office on the case. So has the Western Michigan University’s Cold Case program, which helped solve the 1987 murder of Roxanne Wood near Niles and 1988 killing of Cathy Swartz in Three Rivers.

Shank’s is the largest the WMU program has seen, with more than 1,000 people and growing helping sort and index the case files and digital evidence.

Carter said he has accepted his sister is gone, but he still has hope the answers are still out there.

“Everyone has their own opinions of what they think happened. But I do believe that she’s gone,” he explained. “That said, there’s still a lot of work to be done. I think closure is the biggest thing that the whole family needs.”

A St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said detectives don’t have any evidence to elevate the case from a missing person to a homicide investigation. While they have no suspects, they have people of interest and an updated sketch of a mystery man Shank was believed to be with that night, which investigators are not yet releasing.