FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three teenagers are in the hospital after a Friday morning rollover crash in Fawn River Township.

Around 11:30 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a 2006 Ford F150, driven by a 16-year-old Sturgis boy, was heading north on Franks Avenue and lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and rolled several times.

The driver and front seat passenger, an 18-year-old from Sturgis, were airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital. The passenger in the back seat, a 17-year-old Sturgis boy, was taken to a hospital in Lagrange, Indiana. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

MSP said it’s unclear if seatbelts were used.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.