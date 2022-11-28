BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people are in the hospital following a Friday afternoon crash in Burr Oak Township.

Around 3:15 p.m., deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were sent to Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Sturgis woman, ran a stop sign while heading northbound on Carpenterson Road and hit an eastbound pickup truck. The driver, a 70-year-old Burr Oak man, lost control of the pickup truck before it became submerged in a nearby pond. He was as able to get out of the truck.

The sheriff’s office said the 18-year-old driver was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The passenger in the vehicle, an 18-year-old Sturgis man, and the 70-year-old driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.