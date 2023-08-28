CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WOOD) — Three dogs were killed in a Sunday afternoon house fire in Constantine.

Around 4:15 p.m., crews with the Constantine Fire Department were sent to Plum Street near Orchard Street after receiving reports of a fire.

Responding crews found the back porch fully engulfed in flames. The fire department said the fire was extinguished about 15 minutes later.

The people inside the home reported hearing an explosion, opened the back door and found heavy smoke and flames on the porch.

Both people inside the home were able to evacuate but three dogs did not, the fire department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195.

The fire remains under investigation.