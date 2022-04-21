LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan Lottery ticket purchased for $1 is now worth $3.39 million.

Michigan Lottery officials say someone who purchased a Lotto 47 ticket at the Meijer gas station located on Centerville Road in Sturgis won Wednesday night’s $3.39 million jackpot.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 4, 6, 11, 17, 23, 31.

Lottery officials say this is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot was won this year. A winning ticket for a $1.4 million jackpot was sold at a Shell gas station in Warren on Jan. 19, and then a $1.25 million jackpot ticket was sold at Big Star Market in Flint on Feb. 9.

The newest winner has one year from the date of the drawing to set up an appointment to claim their prize. The player must set up an appointment by calling the Michigan Lottery at 844.887.6836.