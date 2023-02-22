LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree near Three Rivers Tuesday, deputies said.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on M-86 near Holtom Road in Lockport Township, according to St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Deputies. A 25-year-old man was driving when his vehicle skidded and ran off the right side of the road, hitting a tree.

The man, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was a factor in the crash, deputies said. The man was not identified by deputies.