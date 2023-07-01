WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women were killed in a late Friday evening crash in White Pigeon Township.

Around 10:40 p.m., deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Indian Prairie Road near Kalamazoo Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 19-year-old LaGrange County man, passed a Chevrolet Cobalt in a no-passing zone. The Cadillac then hit the Chevrolet causing it to leave the roadway and crash into a tree.

A 29-year-old woman died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A 27-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said she later died.

The 19-year-old was arrested on several felonies.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation.