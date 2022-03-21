PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were injured Saturday morning when their vehicle hit several trees in Park Township.

Around 6 a.m., deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were sent to Silver Street south of Michigan Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a southbound Chrysler passenger car, driven by a 19-year-old Sturgis man, had left the west side of the road and hit several trees.

The driver was injured. Authorities say his injuries are minor.

The passenger, a 20-year-old Sturgis man, was seriously injured, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies say that it appears both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s department believes that speed was a factor in the crash, but drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role.