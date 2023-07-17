FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a woman missing from the Three Rivers area.

Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office have been looking for 73-year-old Marilee Furlong since May 29. That day, she left around 9 a.m. from her daughter’s home, which is located on Flatbush Road in Flowerfield Township. She was last seen walking on Miller Road in Cass County.

Her family says she has Alzheimer’s and dementia. It was not known where she was heading when she left.

Nearly two months later with no sign of Furlong, her family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that directly leads to her being found. Anyone with information or believes they may have seen Furlong is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269.467.4195.

Furlong stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 120-130 pounds. Her hair is gray and white, deputies say.

An undated courtesy photo of Marilee Furlong. (St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office) An undated courtesy photo of Marilee Furlong.

She was wearing red long-sleeve pajamas at the time she left. Deputies say she may have changed into a red and pink button-up plaid shirt, a green undershirt and blue jeans. She is likely wearing grey and blue sneakers and carrying a brown leather purse.