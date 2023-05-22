CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital Sunday evening after a crash in Constantine Township.

Around 6:50 p.m., deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Zerbe Road near US-131 for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 57-year-old Constantine man, went off the roadway and crashed into a tree, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

The Constantine man was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Hernandez at 269.467.9045 ext. 317

The crash remains under investigation.