GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in St. Joseph County, troopers say.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near M-66 and Jacksonburg Road, according to Michigan State Police.

A motorcyclist was driving north on M-66 at a high speed, MSP said in a Saturday release. A witness said the rider lost control of his motorcycle, crossed the center line, left the roadway and was ultimately thrown from the motorcycle, according to MSP.

Troopers said the rider was seriously hurt and was taken by air to the hospital.

MSP said speed is believed to be a factor, while drugs and alcohol are not. The rider was not wearing a helmet, according to MSP.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.